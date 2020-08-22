Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $415,000 Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.6% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 362,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,314,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 11.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 39,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 38.1% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.34. 7,935,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,768,410. The firm has a market cap of $398.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average of $57.68. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $84.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.4253 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, July 10th. Macquarie upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.