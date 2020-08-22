Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 474 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,405 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,102. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,584,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,827. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $102.89.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

