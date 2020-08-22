Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 33.6% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens raised Fidelity National Information Servcs to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.12.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.80. 3,309,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,772.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,775 shares of company stock valued at $16,487,782 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.