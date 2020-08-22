Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) is Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 4.2% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $229,889,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 291.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,025,000 after purchasing an additional 361,140 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 869,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $399,608,000 after purchasing an additional 360,086 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,708.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,436,000 after purchasing an additional 292,828 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,031,000 after purchasing an additional 277,410 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $745.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.95.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,158,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,809 shares of company stock worth $11,035,205. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW traded up $8.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $675.82. 355,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,876. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $677.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $626.10 and a 200 day moving average of $557.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

