Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 715,300 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the July 15th total of 955,600 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLO traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 422,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,586. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56. Shiloh Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($1.13). Shiloh Industries had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $157.93 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 5.1% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 244,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Shiloh Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shiloh Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Weber Alan W grew its stake in Shiloh Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,649,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Shiloh Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About Shiloh Industries

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

