SHIMIZU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Short Interest Update

SHIMIZU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHMUY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.48. The company had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602. SHIMIZU CORP/ADR has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $42.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Get SHIMIZU CORP/ADR alerts:

SHIMIZU CORP/ADR Company Profile

Shimizu Corporation engages in building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works Japan. It also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvements; purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SHIMIZU CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHIMIZU CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.