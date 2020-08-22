SHIMIZU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Short Interest Update

SHIMIZU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SHMUY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.48. The company had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602. SHIMIZU CORP/ADR has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $42.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.57.
SHIMIZU CORP/ADR Company Profile
