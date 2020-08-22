Short Interest in Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Drops By 34.3%

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,277,200 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the July 15th total of 3,463,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 437.9 days.

Several research firms have commented on ANFGF. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered Antofagasta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of Antofagasta stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.