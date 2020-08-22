Short Interest in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Decreases By 36.4%

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 516,900 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the July 15th total of 812,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $4,120,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,122,259.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,083 shares of company stock worth $4,594,176 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 201.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 47.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 1,287.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 625.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATR. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on AptarGroup from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

Shares of ATR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.80. The stock had a trading volume of 199,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,494. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $123.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.76.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $699.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

