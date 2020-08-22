Short Interest in Beiersdorf AG (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Drops By 27.6%

Beiersdorf AG (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,800 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the July 15th total of 494,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,789.0 days.
OTCMKTS BDRFF traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.00. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.56 and its 200-day moving average is $107.61. Beiersdorf has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $122.78.
About Beiersdorf
