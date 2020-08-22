Short Interest in Beiersdorf AG (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Drops By 27.6%

Beiersdorf AG (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,800 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the July 15th total of 494,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,789.0 days.

OTCMKTS BDRFF traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.00. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.56 and its 200-day moving average is $107.61. Beiersdorf has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $122.78.

Get Beiersdorf alerts:

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.