Short Interest in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) Decreases By 37.0%

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the July 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 31,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $472,000.

Get Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd alerts:

NYSE MUS traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,689. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28. Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

About Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.