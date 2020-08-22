Short Interest in Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Increases By 46.4%

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the July 15th total of 51,900 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Edesa Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Edesa Biotech stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.30. 241,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,684. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. Edesa Biotech has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $64.86 million, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.42.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Edesa Biotech had a negative return on equity of 96.39% and a negative net margin of 717.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and advancement of treatments for dermatological and gastrointestinal indications. Its lead product candidate is EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory molecule to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

