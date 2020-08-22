Short Interest in Fanuc Corporation (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Decreases By 34.4%

Fanuc Corporation (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 458,200 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the July 15th total of 698,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 208.3 days.

OTCMKTS:DAIUF traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287. Fanuc has a 1 year low of $45.80 and a 1 year high of $95.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.37.

About Fanuc

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers automated warehousing, various storage and transport, and sorting and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for smartphones and tablet computers.

