Short Interest in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) Drops By 25.0%

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Fauquier Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fauquier Bankshares by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 50,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Fauquier Bankshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 52,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fauquier Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $826,000. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBSS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.47. 8,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fauquier Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $54.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.16%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Fauquier Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Fauquier Bankshares Company Profile

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.

