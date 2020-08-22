Short Interest in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Expands By 50.0%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ SDVY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.61. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,125. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.32. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $22.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 58.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period.

