Short Interest in Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) Increases By 41.5%

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,500 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the July 15th total of 223,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 419,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NVIV stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.47. 58,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,494. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05. Invivo Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77.
Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter.
Invivo Therapeutics Company Profile
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.
