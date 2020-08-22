Short Interest in Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) Increases By 41.5%

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,500 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the July 15th total of 223,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 419,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NVIV stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.47. 58,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,494. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05. Invivo Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77.

Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invivo Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,337 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.94% of Invivo Therapeutics worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Invivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

