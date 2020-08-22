Short Interest in OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Increases By 57.1%

OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OCADO GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

OTCMKTS:OCDDY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.00. 3,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average is $44.06. OCADO GRP PLC/S has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $65.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of -84.21 and a beta of 2.21.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

