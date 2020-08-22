Short Interest in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Decreases By 31.1%

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 709,800 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the July 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.57. 115,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,485. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $953.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.93. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $25.61.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OCFC. BidaskClub downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 97,826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 736,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,208,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 415,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 22,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 11.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

