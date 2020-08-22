Short Interest in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Declines By 36.6%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,500 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the July 15th total of 258,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 274,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PZG stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. 213,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,759. Paramount Gold Nevada has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada in the second quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada in the second quarter worth $41,000. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 price objective on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Sleeper gold project that comprises 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

