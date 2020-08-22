Short Interest in Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) Declines By 33.3%

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M3F Inc. increased its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 60,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Pathfinder Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of PBHC traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.33. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pathfinder Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of -0.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

