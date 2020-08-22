Short Interest in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Drops By 26.1%

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the July 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Potlatchdeltic stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $47.38. The company had a trading volume of 473,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.24 and a beta of 1.36. Potlatchdeltic has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $36.71.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.89 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCH. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Potlatchdeltic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 38.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,496,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,485 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Potlatchdeltic by 182.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 681,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,406,000 after acquiring an additional 440,088 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Potlatchdeltic by 53.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,924,000 after acquiring an additional 282,154 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Potlatchdeltic during the second quarter worth $10,479,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Potlatchdeltic by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,302,000 after acquiring an additional 241,315 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

