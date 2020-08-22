Short Interest in Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Decreases By 36.9%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the July 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

OTCMKTS HUMRF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,418. Pure Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe 1 project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

