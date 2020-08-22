Short Interest in Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Grows By 49.6%

Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the July 15th total of 22,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of SDPI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,214. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.05.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Drilling Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

