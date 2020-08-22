Short Interest in Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) Drops By 34.4%

Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 268,300 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the July 15th total of 408,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 323,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on TX. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ternium from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ternium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ternium has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.07.

TX stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.35. 291,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,129. Ternium has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. Ternium had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ternium will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ternium in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Ternium in the first quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the first quarter worth $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 577.5% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

