Short Interest in TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Declines By 35.8%

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 353,900 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the July 15th total of 551,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 147.5 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRLXF. Scotiabank raised their price target on TransAlta Renewables from $35.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TransAlta Renewables from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

BRLXF remained flat at $$25.06 on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $31.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.