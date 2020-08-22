Skycoin (SKY) Achieves Market Cap of $12.29 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00005820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Iquant, ChaoEX and C2CX. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $12.29 million and approximately $465,317.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00136368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.88 or 0.01679024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00188241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00159608 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,190,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, Binance, C2CX, ChaoEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

