Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 1,960 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 610.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $2,588,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,390,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total value of $1,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,963,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,564 shares of company stock worth $8,401,930 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $128.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $196.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Solaredge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.67.

Shares of Solaredge Technologies stock traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.29. 704,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,466. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.25. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $229.49.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

