Slow Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 41,020 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:PAPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PAPR traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.69. 10,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,142. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.51.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

