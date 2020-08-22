Slow Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Slow Capital Inc. cut its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KXI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 67.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

KXI stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,922. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.94. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.