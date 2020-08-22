Slow Capital Inc. Decreases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,110 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 2.4% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Netflix by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Netflix by 3.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.0% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Netflix by 2.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.2% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total value of $680,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,892.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,033 shares of company stock valued at $116,444,190 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $5.59 on Friday, hitting $492.31. 3,913,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,189,914. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.75. The company has a market cap of $219.58 billion, a PE ratio of 83.02, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

