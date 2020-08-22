Slow Capital Inc. Has $4.57 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises 1.3% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89.7% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $693.88. 529,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,496. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $704.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $651.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $564.72. The firm has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.96, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.13, for a total transaction of $36,582.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128 shares in the company, valued at $85,136.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total transaction of $11,670,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,319 shares in the company, valued at $30,020,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,069 shares of company stock worth $31,010,853. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $662.89.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

