Slow Capital Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,239,074 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $313,312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,394,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,154 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 388.3% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 538,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,160,000 after acquiring an additional 428,513 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,309,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,890,000 after acquiring an additional 394,972 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,404,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,315. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

