Slow Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 211.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,074 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc. owned 0.30% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $10,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.15. 165,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,741. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.45 and a 1 year high of $108.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.11 and a 200 day moving average of $107.02.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.