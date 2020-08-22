Slow Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.55. The company had a trading volume of 584,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,783. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $266.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.62. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.12.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The company had revenue of $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

In other news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total transaction of $201,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $33,603.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $401,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,563.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $657,028. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSA. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.69.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

