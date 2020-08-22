Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 450 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,779 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.07.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.44. 6,054,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,579,153. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.07 and a 200 day moving average of $115.67. The stock has a market cap of $231.52 billion, a PE ratio of -205.55, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

