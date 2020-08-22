Slow Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,869 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.68. 13,725,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,519,673. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.72.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.