Slow Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPHY. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 267,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period.

BATS:JPHY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.43. 88,650 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.53. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51.

