Slow Capital Inc. Sells 296 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 27,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,113,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1,019.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 140,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 127,665 shares during the period.

Shares of JNK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,495,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,823,789. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.77. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.18 and a 1-year high of $110.33.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

