Slow Capital Inc. Sells 96 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 121.4% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Mercadolibre in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Mercadolibre in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Mercadolibre in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mercadolibre in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MELI traded down $16.02 on Friday, reaching $1,202.28. 290,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of -353.61 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,073.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $788.94. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $1,270.00.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.21 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. Mercadolibre’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Mercadolibre from $1,040.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bradesco Corretora raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,005.94.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

