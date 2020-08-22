Slow Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its position in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 230,172 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $29,588,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 8,332 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $231,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,457.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,939,172 shares of company stock worth $507,807,011.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. Bank of America increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.31.

Shares of CG stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $26.60. 632,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,727. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 1.64. The Carlyle Group LP has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.81% and a negative net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

