Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the July 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNSC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.11. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71. Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $22.54.

