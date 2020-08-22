Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 4,137 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.9% of Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of IJH traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,007. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

