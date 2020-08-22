Smith Moore & CO. Buys 2,095 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,168 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 62,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,058,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,461,651. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.36. The company has a market capitalization of $243.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

