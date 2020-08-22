Smith Moore & CO. Cuts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 41,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

In related news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,730,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,201. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

