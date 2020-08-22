Smith Moore & CO. Has $1.82 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter worth about $480,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter worth about $2,492,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 123.9% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,586 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,547. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.01. The stock had a trading volume of 15,382,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,597,684. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.84 and a 200-day moving average of $211.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $766.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $278.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.21.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

