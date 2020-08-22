Smith Moore & CO. Has $905,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,596,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868,082 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,213,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,056,000 after purchasing an additional 713,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $67,463,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,376,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,269,000 after purchasing an additional 602,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $64,879,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,029,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,764. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $126.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.92 and a 200 day moving average of $121.41.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.