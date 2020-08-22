Smith Moore & CO. Sells 5,235 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 95,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,698,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,930,000 after acquiring an additional 398,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,295,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,989. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.72 and a 200 day moving average of $133.39. The stock has a market cap of $189.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

