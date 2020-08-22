Smith Moore & CO. Sells 718 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.8% of Smith Moore & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,572,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,922,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48,006.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 96,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 96,012 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 142.6% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 46,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 27,260 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.28. 34,657,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,893,871. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $46.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.46.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

