Smith Moore & CO. Sells 74 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Caterpillar by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Caterpillar by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 480,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,808,000 after purchasing an additional 55,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Caterpillar by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra raised Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.53.

CAT stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.43. 2,524,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,763. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

