Spark New Zealand Ltd (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Up 28.0% in July

Spark New Zealand Ltd (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spark New Zealand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

OTCMKTS:SPKKY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.14. The stock had a trading volume of 13,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,443. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.31. Spark New Zealand has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers.

