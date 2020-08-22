Spectral Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Short Interest Update

Aug 22nd, 2020

Spectral Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the July 15th total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of EDTXF stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.39. 2,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,717. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Spectral Medical has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.65.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall in Europe and Canada; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream in Europe, Canada, and Japan.

